Iran Plans to Launch 5G Network First in Tehran, Then Other Cities Soon - President

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Wednesday plans in the coming days to launch the next-generation 5G mobile network first in Tehran, then in other cities across the country.

"I want to tell the people good news, we are entering the fifth generation [of the mobile network].

I hope that over the next few days, 5G will start operating in Tehran and gradually expand [to other areas of the country]," Rouhani said at a government meeting.

Earlier in July, Iranian media reported that the state-run Mobile Communication Company was given a deadline of early September to begin providing 5G coverage in at least five of Tehran's districts.