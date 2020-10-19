UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Plans To Sell More Arms Than Import As Embargo Lifted - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Iran Plans to Sell More Arms Than Import as Embargo Lifted - Defense Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Amir Khatami said that with the lifting of the arms embargo, Tehran plans to sell more military products than purchase them.

A day prior, Iran declared that the UN Security Council arms embargo against Tehran was no longer in effect and that its hands were untied in dictating the movement of armaments over its borders.

"Since last year, many countries have contacted us, and we, in turn, have also held a series of negotiations with a number of countries. Of course, we will sell much more than we buy," the minister said on the air of the IRINN tv channel.

He also noted the achievements of Iran in the military field, despite the fact that the country was under sanctions. According to the minister, "the enemies recognize" that Iran is a "missile power" that draws attention to itself, and is also "one of the five leaders" around the world in the creation of drones.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Washington was ready to levy sanctions on any individual or entity that contributes to the supply or sale of weapons with Iran.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

Earlier this year, the US tried to campaign for the restoration of international sanctions on Iran, specifically, an extension to the arms embargo, but all of its draft resolutions ended up being rejected.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Sale Tehran Buy United Kingdom United States Mohammad Amir 2015 2018 TV All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 October 2020

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain, Israel sign historic joint communique on ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 20 ..

11 hours ago

Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage underli ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.