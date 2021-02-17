Iran hopes to start producing the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine together with Russia in less than two months, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, told Sputnik

Earlier in February, Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said that Tehran and Moscow reached an agreement to jointly produce the Sputnik V vaccine. According to Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur's statement in late January, Iran and Russia might work together on exporting Sputnik V to third countries.

"The joint production with Russia is on the agenda in line with the consultations held between the Ministry of Health and the food and Drug Organization of Iran.

The details of the joint production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Iran will be announced soon. However, we hope that this will be implemented in less than two months," Sadat Lari said.

On February 9, Iran embarked on the coronavirus immunization campaign with the rollout of the Russian-made vaccine.

Iran is also developing several domestic vaccines against COVID-19, including one jointly with Cuba. Tehran aims to start the production of homegrown vaccines by the summer.