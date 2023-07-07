Iran Plans to Use Russian Aircraft for Domestic, Foreign Flights - Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Iran's leading tourism association has asked Russia to provide three aircraft for use in domestic and foreign flights, Harmatullah Rafiei, the association's head, said on Friday.

"We have approached the Russian side with a request to provide us with three aircraft for use in domestic and foreign flights," Rafiei was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Rafiei added that if the negotiations were successful, the association could ask for more planes. The official clarified that the number of planes in the country should be increased to 500 units, while Iran now has 100-150 planes in operation and people complain about the lack of tickets.

The head of the association said that if foreign airlines using Iranian airspace land in the country and operate domestic flights on the way, this would solve the problem of shortage of aircraft and reduce the cost of tickets. Seeing that Iran needs such flights, the number of foreign airlines operating in the country is increasing.