Iran Pledges Continued Support To Lebanon In Confrontation With Israel - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Iran Pledges Continued Support to Lebanon in Confrontation With Israel - Foreign Minister

Iran has reiterated its strong support for Lebanon's resistance to Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Iran has reiterated its strong support for Lebanon's resistance to Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Friday.

"Today we are in the Maroun el-Ras border area (located in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel) and we once again loudly declare our support for the Lebanese resistance to the Israeli regime," Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Beirut on Wednesday to meet with Lebanese officials and discuss the latest developments in the region as Lebanon's economy struggles with yet another crisis amid discussions on presidential candidates, on which the Lebanese political forces have not been able to agree since last fall.

Relations between Lebanon, Iran and Israel remain problematic, resulting in frequent hostilities, as the three states are still officially at war and diplomatic relations have not been established.

In early April, dozens of rockets were launched at northern Israel from the Lebanese territory, prompting Israel to retaliate with ground and air strikes on the Palestinian exclave of the Gaza Strip and alleged Hamas assets in southern Lebanon. According to Israeli media, the barrage from Lebanon was the largest since the 2006 military conflict between the two countries.

Relations between Iran and Israel have been in a major downward spiral since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when Iran abruptly severed diplomatic and commercial ties with Israel. Currently, Iran blames Israel for fomenting conflict in the Arab world. Moreover, Tehran supports militant movements, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, which Israel considers enemies.

