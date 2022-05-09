Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in Ukraine - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Iran is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and believes that negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should end the conflict between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"We will make all-out efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an immediate ceasefire. The message of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister (Dmytro Kuleba) was also conveyed to (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov by (Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein) Amirabdollahian. The talks between Russia and Ukraine should put an end to the war between the two countries," Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the Iranian Republic Information Agency.

On Sunday, Amirabdollahian urged both Moscow and Kiev to find a political solution to the crisis and establish a ceasefire regime in a conflict zone.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.