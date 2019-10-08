Iran Pledges to Provide Consular Access to Detained Russian Journalist Yuzik Soon - Moscow

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Tehran pledged to provide consular access to Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik who has been detained in Iran soon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, adding that every effort is being made to resolve the situation.

Yuzik arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, and her passport was seized at the airport for unknown reasons. She was arrested on October 2 at a hotel. Yuzik's relatives claim that she is being accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence. Meanwhile, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Monday that Yuzik's detention was not connected with espionage, there was a problem with the visa.

"We are in contact with the family, a consul in Tehran is currently with her mother ... The Iranian ambassador in Moscow was summoned, our deputy foreign minister held talks with him, and all this was of a serious nature.

We received an assurance from the Iranian side that this issue will be resolved in the near future. I can assure you that every effort is being made [to resolve the situation]," Zakharova said during a tv program dubbed Evening With Vladimir Solovyov.

The spokeswoman stressed that Tehran was expected to provide consular access to the detainee soon.

"We have requested consular access and we assume that it will be provided [by Iran] in the near future," Zakharova said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow condemned the journalist's detention in Iran and hoped that she would be released soon and explanations would be provided.

Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik earlier on Monday that Moscow expected Yuzik to be released in the near future, possible as soon as this week.