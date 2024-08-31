Iran Police Commander Dismissed After Death In Custody
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Iran's police force has dismissed the commander of a city in the northern province of Gilan after the death in custody of a detainee, state media said on Saturday.
Mohammad Mir Mousavi, 36, was arrested on July 22 after being involved in a fight in Lahijan, police said in a statement carried by the official news agency IRNA.
"The police commander... was dismissed due to insufficient oversight of the conduct and behaviour of staff," the police said.
"Due to the complexity of the matter, the final conclusion on the cause of Mohammad Mir Mousavi's death depends on the medical examiner's final report.
The police said the station commander and several officers involved in the incident had been suspended.
