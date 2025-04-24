Iran Postpones Technical-level Talks With US To April 26
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Iran announced that expert-level technical talks with the US, initially scheduled for Wednesday in Oman, have been postponed to April 26.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei made the statement Tuesday, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.
The decision was based on Oman's suggestion and with the mutual agreement of the Iranian and US delegations, Baqaei said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the second round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US in Rome on April 19 as “constructive.”
