Iran Praises Afghan Power-Sharing Deal

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Iran welcomes the power-sharing deal between the Afghan rivals and is ready to help them get the stalled peace process underway, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Sunday.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his challenger, Abdullah Abdullah, agreed to end their months-long row over the outcome of the presidential vote and form a unity government.

"Iran is ready to assist in the Afghan political dialogue and help advance the process of unifying Afghan groups in what concerns the Taliban," Mousavi said in a statement.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said its chief, Javad Zarif, held phone talks with both Ghani and Abdullah and assured them of Iran's commitment to Afghan peace, which has been threatened by a surge in fighting in the past months.