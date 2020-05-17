UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Praises Afghan Power-Sharing Deal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:40 PM

Iran Praises Afghan Power-Sharing Deal

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Iran welcomes the power-sharing deal between the Afghan rivals and is ready to help them get the stalled peace process underway, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Sunday.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his challenger, Abdullah Abdullah, agreed to end their months-long row over the outcome of the presidential vote and form a unity government.

"Iran is ready to assist in the Afghan political dialogue and help advance the process of unifying Afghan groups in what concerns the Taliban," Mousavi said in a statement.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said its chief, Javad Zarif, held phone talks with both Ghani and Abdullah and assured them of Iran's commitment to Afghan peace, which has been threatened by a surge in fighting in the past months.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Iran Vote Threatened Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ankabut to organise ‘Virtual’ meeting on role ..

42 minutes ago

India extends lockdown for two more weeks to conta ..

42 minutes ago

UAE underscores commitment to global health securi ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED12.8 mn to Fujairah ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED3 million in support ..

1 hour ago

33,874 licences renewed through ‘Auto Renewal’ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.