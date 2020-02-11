- Home
Iran Prepared To Launch Arak Reactor If Modernization Does Not Speed Up - Vice President
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:00 AM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Tehran is ready to launch a reactor in Arak in its former configuration, when it was capable of making weapons-grade plutonium, unless its modernization speeds up, Iranian vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, said Monday.
"If reconfiguration of the heavy water reactor in Arak does not speed up, Iran is ready to launch the former reactor," Salehi said at a meeting with the head of China's nuclear energy organization, as quoted in the AEOI press release.