Iran Preparing to Become Nuclear Fuel Producer, Cooperating With Russia - AEOI Spokesman

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Iran is preparing to become a nuclear fuel producer, and is cooperating with Russia on this, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

"One of the issues is [nuclear] fuel. Fortunately, in this area, taking into account cooperation with Russia and the work carried out at the moment, we are solving difficulties. I can say that in the future we will become producers of fuel for plants," Kamalvandi said on the IRINN tv channel, pointing out the use of the experience of a number of countries, including Russia, in this matter.

Kamalvandi said this amid Iran launching a 20% uranium enrichment process at a nuclear facility in Fordow. Twenty percent uranium, he said, was essential for the production of radioactive medical supplies and was also fuel for the Tehran research reactor.

Russia supplies Iran with the nuclear fuel required for the operation of the reactor at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The Russian Embassy in Iran on April 29, 2020 last reported the delivery of a fresh batch.