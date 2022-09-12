UrduPoint.com

Iran Presents New Drone Designed To Attack Israel - Army Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Iran Presents New Drone Designed to Attack Israel - Army Chief

The Iranian army presented on Monday a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Arash-2 designed specifically to attack Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, the commander of the Iranian ground forces, Kioumars Heydari, said

"The Arash-2 UAV is a unique weapon developed by us specifically to attack (the Israeli cities of) Haifa and Tel Aviv," Heydari said, as quoted by the Iranian Students news Agency (ISNA).

The ability to correct the attacks of the Fateh missile system is one of the features of the drone, the Iraninan official added, according to ISNA.

Moreover, Arash-2 can repeatedly return to its target until it is destroyed, Heydari reportedly said.

The presentation of the drone took place after Israel has issued a number of warnings against Iran amid ongoing negotiations between Tehran and a number of foreign countries to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

