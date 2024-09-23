Open Menu

Iran President Accuses Israel Of Seeking Wider Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Iran president accuses Israel of seeking wider conflict

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday accused Israel of seeking a wider conflict, insisting that Tehran has been deliberately holding back in the hope of securing regional peace.

"We know more than anyone else that if a larger war were to erupt in the middle East, it will not benefit anyone throughout the world. It is Israel that seeks to create this wider conflict," Pezeshkian told a roundtable with journalists as he attended the UN General Assembly in New York.

Pezeshkian, inaugurated in July, was making his UN debut as Israel strikes Lebanon following a wave of attacks on handheld communications devices targeting Hezbollah.

Tensions soared immediately after his inauguration as the visiting political chief of Hamas was assassinated in an operation in Tehran widely attributed to Israel.

Pezeshkian alluded to appeals from the West for Iran not to retaliate so as not to jeopardize US efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

"We tried to not respond. They kept telling us we are within reach of peace, perhaps in a week or so," he said.

"But we never reached that elusive peace. Every day Israel is committing more atrocities and killing more and more people -- old, young, men, women, children, hospitals, other facilities," he said.

He did not reply directly when asked if Iran would now respond more directly to Israel.

"We always keep hearing, well, Hezbollah fired a rocket. If Hezbollah didn't even do that minimum, who would defend them?" he said.

"Curiously enough, we keep being labeled as the perpetrator of insecurity. But look at the situation for where it is."

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing World United Nations Israel Iran Gaza Young Tehran New York Lebanon Middle East July Women From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

2 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

2 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

3 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

3 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

3 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

3 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

4 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

4 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

4 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

4 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

6 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World