Iran President Calls For Efforts To Enhance Ties With Vietnam
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed hopes for the further development of relations between the Islamic Republic and Vietnam across all economic, political, and cultural sectors.
In a message on Sunday, Pezeshkian congratulated President To Lam and the people of Vietnam on the 79th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
"I believe that with the continuous efforts and determination of the government and people of Vietnam, significant advancements will be achieved in economic and social development," he said.
The Iranian president hailed the friendly relations that have flourished between Iran and Vietnam over the past five decades, and expressed his optimism for the continued enhancement of bilateral ties in all fields.
