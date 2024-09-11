Iran President Deepens Iraq Ties On First Foreign Trip
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Iran and Iraq on Wednesday signed more than a dozen agreements to deepen already strong ties as Masoud Pezeshkian visited Baghdad on his first foreign trip as president of the Islamic republic.
The three-day trip comes amid turmoil in the middle East sparked by the war in Gaza.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Pezeshkian, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said both governments opposed any expansion of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
"In light of the escalation that the region has been going through, we have spoken a lot about the importance of stability," Sudani said, blaming Israel for the regional spillover of the war.
Pezeshkian announced that "14 cooperation memorandums were signed between Iran and Iraq, which is the starting point of the expansion of cooperation".
"If we are together, we will avoid falling into the fire," he added.
- 'Neutralise pressure of sanctions' -
Pezeshkian has vowed to make relations with neighbouring states a priority as he seeks to ease Iran's international isolation and mitigate the impact of US-led sanctions on its economy.
His visit comes after Western powers on Tuesday announced fresh sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with short-range missiles for use against Ukraine.
Pezeshkian, who took office in July after an early election following the death of his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, has previously linked shoring up ties to sanctions pressure.
"Relations with neighbouring countries... can neutralise a significant amount of pressure of the sanctions," he said last month.
Iran has suffered years of crippling Western sanctions, especially after its arch-foe the United States, under then-president Donald Trump, unilaterally abandoned a landmark nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and major powers in 2018.
- Key trade partners -
Iran has become one of Iraq's leading trade partners.
Every year, millions of Iranian pilgrims travel to Iraq's holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, and Pezeshkian will also visit the shrines there.
Non-oil trade between Iran and Iraq stood at nearly $5 billion over the five months from March 2024, Iranian media reported.
Iran also exports millions of cubic metres of gas a day to Iraq to fuel power plants, under a regularly renewed waiver from US sanctions.
Iraq is billions of Dollars in arrears on its payments for the imports, which cover 30 percent of its electricity needs.
Political scientist Ali al-Baidar said expanding trade ties was a major goal of Pezeshkian's visit.
"Iran needs the Iraqi market for its exports, just as it needs Iraq's energy imports," the Iraqi analyst said.
Pezeshkian also discussed the sharing of water resources with his Iraqi counterpart.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From World
-
Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strike on school16 minutes ago
-
UN experts call for global system to trace critical minerals35 minutes ago
-
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with two Russians, one American launches to ISS36 minutes ago
-
Striking Kenya airport staff to resume work46 minutes ago
-
Mali junta suspends French-language channel TV5 Monde for 3 months2 hours ago
-
Mexico president says judicial reforms 'example to world'2 hours ago
-
Honda and Alpine commit breaches of Formula One cost cap2 hours ago
-
79th UN General Assembly opens with call for addressing escalating international conflicts2 hours ago
-
Mali junta suspends French-language channel TV5 Monde for 3 months: statement2 hours ago
-
Iran president says 14 agreements signed with Iraq to expand ties4 hours ago
-
US lawmakers stare down government shutdown as funding deal unravels4 hours ago
-
Hanoi river level hits 20-year high as SE Asia typhoon toll nears 2005 hours ago