Iran president officially welcomed by Iraqi PM

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has been officially welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in the neighboring country’s capital.

The welcoming ceremony was held on Wednesday morning upon the arrival of President Pezeshkian at the Baghdad International Airport.

The two top officials reviewed the guard of honor after the anthems of the two countries were played.

After the ceremony, President Pezeshkian will meet with his Iraqi counterpart Abdullatif Rashid at the presidential palace.

Then, Pezeshkian will hold talks with the Iraqi prime minister, and the two sides’ delegates will start meeting.

President Pezeshkian’s trip to Baghdad is his first foreign visit since he took office as the new Iranian president in August.