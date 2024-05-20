Iran President Raisi's Helicopter Found, 'no Sign Of Life'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Rescue teams in northwest Iran early Monday located the missing helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi but no signs of life had been detected so far, state TV reported
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Rescue teams in northwest Iran early Monday located the missing helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi but no signs of life had been detected so far, state TV reported.
Fears had been growing for the 63-year-old Raisi after contact was lost with the aircraft carrying him as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in East Azerbaijan province on Sunday, reports said.
"Upon finding the helicopter, there was no sign of the helicopter passengers being alive as of yet," state TV reported about 15 hours after the aircraft went missing.
Iran's Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand said rescue teams were heading towards the site after locating the aircraft.
"The helicopter has been found. Now, we are moving toward the helicopter," said Koolivand.
"We are seeing the helicopter. The situation is not good."
Iranian media including Fars news agency shared drone images of what appeared to be the wreckage of the helicopter.
State television reported earlier Monday that a Turkish drone appeared to have detected "the coordinates of the accident" and had informed Iranian rescue teams.
It first reported Sunday afternoon that "an accident happened to the helicopter carrying the president" in the Jolfa region of East Azerbaijan province.
The search operation was being carried out by 73 rescue teams in "difficult conditions" in a mountainous area covered in thick fog and rain, the Red Crescent said.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi earlier said the helicopter "made a hard landing" in bad weather.
Recent Stories
ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April
Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation
Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers
World Water Forum opens in Bali
More Stories From World
-
ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April5 minutes ago
-
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister7 minutes ago
-
World Water Forum opens in Bali12 minutes ago
-
Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September44 minutes ago
-
ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu51 minutes ago
-
Strikes pound Gaza as Israel voices 'duty' to expand Rafah incursion2 hours ago
-
Iran's allies in 'Axis of Resistance' mourn Raisi's death2 hours ago
-
What we know about Iranian president's fatal helicopter crash51 minutes ago
-
Gulf states mourn Iran president, top diplomat after fatal crash2 hours ago
-
Xi Jinping expresses condolences over death of Iranian president39 minutes ago
-
South Africa's top court strikes Zuma from ballot3 hours ago
-
War monitor says Israeli strikes kill six pro-Iran fighters in Syria3 hours ago