Iran President Raisi's Helicopter Found, 'no Sign Of Life'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Rescue teams in northwest Iran early Monday located the missing helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi but no signs of life had been detected so far, state TV reported.

Fears had been growing for the 63-year-old Raisi after contact was lost with the aircraft carrying him as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in East Azerbaijan province on Sunday, reports said.

"Upon finding the helicopter, there was no sign of the helicopter passengers being alive as of yet," state TV reported about 15 hours after the aircraft went missing.

Iran's Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand said rescue teams were heading towards the site after locating the aircraft.

"The helicopter has been found. Now, we are moving toward the helicopter," said Koolivand.

"We are seeing the helicopter. The situation is not good."

Iranian media including Fars news agency shared drone images of what appeared to be the wreckage of the helicopter.

State television reported earlier Monday that a Turkish drone appeared to have detected "the coordinates of the accident" and had informed Iranian rescue teams.

It first reported Sunday afternoon that "an accident happened to the helicopter carrying the president" in the Jolfa region of East Azerbaijan province.

The search operation was being carried out by 73 rescue teams in "difficult conditions" in a mountainous area covered in thick fog and rain, the Red Crescent said.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi earlier said the helicopter "made a hard landing" in bad weather.

More Stories From World