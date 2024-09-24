Open Menu

Iran President Says Hezbollah 'cannot Stand Alone' Against Israel

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that its ally Hezbollah "cannot stand alone" against Israel which carried out its deadliest day of air strikes on Lebanon since 2006.

"Hezbollah cannot stand alone against a country that is being defended and supported and supplied by Western countries, by European countries and the United States," Pezeshkian said in an interview with CNN translated from Farsi to English.

He called on the international community to "not allow Lebanon to become another Gaza," in response to a question on whether Iran would use its influence with Hezbollah to urge restraint.

On Monday, nearly 500 people, including 35 children, were killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, according to the country's health ministry.

The Israeli military said it had hit about 1,600 Hezbollah targets on Monday, killing a "large number" of its fighters, and had carried out more on Tuesday morning.

Iran called on the UN Security Council to "take immediate action" against the "insane" Israeli escalation.

"Iran will not remain indifferent," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X late Monday.

"We stand with the people of Lebanon and Palestine."

