Open Menu

Iran President Says Israel's Syria Attack 'will Not Go Unanswered'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Iran president says Israel's Syria attack 'will not go unanswered'

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday condemned a deadly air strike blamed on Israel against his country's consular annex in Damascus, saying the "cowardly crime will not go unanswered".

"After repeated defeats and failures against the faith and will of the Resistance Front fighters, the Zionist regime has put blind assassinations on its agenda in the struggle to save itself," Raisi said on his office's website.

"Day by day, we have witnessed the strengthening of the Resistance Front and the disgust and hatred of free nations towards the illegitimate nature of (Israel). This cowardly crime will not go unanswered."

The air strike on the Iranian embassy's five-storey annex killed seven members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which runs Iran's overseas military operations.

Among the dead, were Brigadier Generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, both senior commanders in the Quds Force, Guards' foreign operations arm.

Zahedi, 63, had held a succession of commands in the force in a Guards career spanning more than four decades.

Israel declined to comment on the strike.

The UN Security Council was to discuss the deadly strike later Tuesday at a meeting requested by Syrian ally Russia.

"Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right under international law and the United Nations Charter to take a decisive response to such reprehensible acts," Iran's mission to the world body said.

It warned the strike could "potentially ignite more conflict involving other nations" and called on the Security Council "to condemn this unjustified criminal act."

Related Topics

Dead World United Nations Syria Israel Iran Russia Damascus Criminals Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

11 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

13 hours ago
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

13 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

14 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

14 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

14 hours ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

14 hours ago

More Stories From World