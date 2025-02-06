Open Menu

Iran President Says 'not Seeking Nuclear Weapons'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Iran president says 'not seeking nuclear weapons'

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday that his country was not seeking a nuclear weapon, a day after US President Donald Trump called for a new agreement to prevent it from obtaining one.

"We are not seeking nuclear weapons," Pezeshkian said in a meeting with foreign diplomats in Tehran, adding that "verifying this issue is an easy task".

On Wednesday, Trump called for a "verified nuclear peace agreement" with Iran, adding that it "cannot have a Nuclear Weapon".

The US president had a day earlier reinstated his "maximum pressure" policy against Iran over allegations the country is seeking nuclear weapons capability.

Iran lambasted the reinstatement of the policy, saying pursuing it again would end in "failure".

Under that policy during his first term, which ended in 2021, Washington withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal that had imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

Tehran adhered to the deal -- known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- until a year after Washington pulled out, but then began rolling back its commitments.

Efforts to revive the 2015 deal have since faltered.

Recent Stories

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

24 minutes ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

2 hours ago
 General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

4 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World