Iran President Says Zarif Sanctions Show US 'afraid' Of Top Diplomat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:04 PM

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday that a US decision to impose sanctions on Mohammad Javad Zarif showed Washington is afraid of the top diplomat

Tehran (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday that a US decision to impose sanctions on Mohammad Javad Zarif showed Washington is afraid of the top diplomat.

"They are afraid of our foreign minister's interviews," Rouhani said in a televised speech, referring to a recent round of interviews Zarif gave to foreign media in New York.

"It is completely clear that the foundations of the White House have been shaken by the words and logic of an informed, devoted and diplomatic individual," he said.

"They are doing childish things now. Maybe there's no better wayto describe (the sanctions) but childish," Rouhani said on a visit to thenorthwestern city of Tabriz.

