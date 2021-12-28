UrduPoint.com

Iran President Set To Visit Russia Early In New Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:08 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is preparing to visit Russia following an invitation from his counterpart Vladimir Putin, an Iranian government spokesman said Tuesday, a first since 2017.

Putin has invited Raisi to Moscow early next year "in the framework of strategic interaction between Iran and Russia", said Ali Bahadori Jahromi.

It will be Raisi's most important official visit abroad since he took over the presidency in August from moderate Hassan Rouhani, who had travelled to Russia in March 2017.

"I hope that the president of Iran will accept my invitation and visit Russia early next year," Putin had told a joint news conference with the Greek premier earlier this month, according to the Kremlin's official website.

Moscow and Tehran have strong political, economic and military ties, shared interests in Afghanistan.

