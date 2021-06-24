UrduPoint.com
Iran Presidential Election 'Pre-Manufactured Process' - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The United States considers the Iran presidential election last week to be a "pre-manufactured process" that had nothing to do with the will of the people, a senior US State Department official said on Thursday.

"This [presidential election] was a pre-manufactured process that did not reflect the will of the Iranian people. From our point of view, it does not affect our determination to try to reach a deal or the pace at which we will go about pursuing it," the official said during a telephone press briefing.

