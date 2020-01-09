Iran Probe Finds Ukrainian Plane Turned Back After 'problem'
Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:40 AM
A Ukrainian airliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after experiencing a problem, Iranian authorities said
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A Ukrainian airliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after experiencing a problem, Iranian authorities said.
"The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash," the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation said on its website late Wednesday.