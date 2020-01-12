Iran Proclaims Jan 3 as 'World Day of Resistance' in Memory of Killed Soleimani - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Iranian authorities proclaimed January 3, the date of the death of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed as a result of a US special operation, as the "World Day of Resistance," the country's official news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

Secretary of the Iranian Supreme Council for Cultural Revolution Affairs, Saied Reza Ameli, said the decree on the inclusion of World Day of Resistance, which will be celebrated on January 3, in the Calendar, was signed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Reza Ameli also announced the creation of the World Sacrifice Award, which will be named after General Suleimani.

On the night of January 3, the United States conducted an operation near Baghdad International Airport against Soleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iraqi Shiite militia leader Abu Mahdi Muhandis, Washington considered both commanders to be behind the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on December 31.