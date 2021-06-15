UrduPoint.com
Iran Produced 251 Pounds Of Highly Enriched Uranium - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Iran has produced around 114 kilograms (251 Pounds) of highly enriched uranium in the past five months, Iranian government's spokesperson Ali Rabie said on Tuesday.

The Iranian parliament passed a bill in December that required the government to start refining uranium to at least 20% fissile purity if US economic sanctions were not lifted.

"The latest data shows that some 108 kilograms of 20%-enriched uranium has been produced since the law was adopted about five months ago," Rabie wrote on Telegram.

He added that a further 6.5 kilograms had been refined to 60% purity. Weapons-grade uranium is at least 90% enriched.

The law stipulates that Iran must produce 120 kilograms of 20%-enriched uranium a year, well above the 3.67% limit agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers. Iran demands that the United States return to compliance with the pact that it quit in 2018.

