UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Promises To Give Ukraine Access To File On Airliner Downing - Kiev

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:35 PM

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Airliner Downing - Kiev

Iran has promised Ukrainian prosecutors access to the case file on the downing of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran last year, the Ukrainian deputy prosecutor general said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Iran has promised Ukrainian prosecutors access to the case file on the downing of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran last year, the Ukrainian deputy prosecutor general said on Monday.

Gyunduz Mamedov said on Twitter that Iran "promised to provide us with access to the case file in a court in Tehran, and information on the crime qualification and the liability measures."

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was shot out of the sky shortly after takeoff on January 8, 2020. Iran later admitted that it confused the jet with an incoming missile.

The shooting came at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Iran over the killing of a top military commander in Iraq.

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, the UK and Afghanistan, the countries whose nationals died in the crash, accused Iran of breaking international rules and demanded that it explained what happened.

Iran agreed to pay $150,000 in compensation apiece for 176 people who were on board, after several rounds of talks with Ukraine, but it argues that it was not at fault.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Twitter Iraq Died Tehran United Kingdom Sweden January 2020 Top Court

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

4 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

4 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

32 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

32 minutes ago

Melting Ice, Russian and Chinese Presence Boost Im ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.