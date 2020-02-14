Iran Promises to Strike at US, Israel If They 'Make Mistake' - Commander

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Iran will strike at the United States and Israel in case of a mistake on their part, Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Thursday.

"If you make a mistake, we will strike at both of you," Salami said as quoted by Iranian Tasnim news agency.

The comment was made on the occasion of the 40th day of the mourning of late IRGC Quds Force's commander Qasem Soleimani, killed on January 3 by the US.