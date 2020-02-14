UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Promises To Strike At US, Israel If They 'Make Mistake' - Commander

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

Iran Promises to Strike at US, Israel If They 'Make Mistake' - Commander

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Iran will strike at the United States and Israel in case of a mistake on their part, Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Thursday.

"If you make a mistake, we will strike at both of you," Salami said as quoted by Iranian Tasnim news agency.

The comment was made on the occasion of the 40th day of the mourning of late IRGC Quds Force's commander Qasem Soleimani, killed on January 3 by the US.

Related Topics

Israel Iran United States January Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

21 minutes ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

21 minutes ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

2 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.