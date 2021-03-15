Iran prosecutes French man on spying, propaganda charges

Iran has started prosecuting a French man arrested last year on espionage charges, lawyer Saeid Dehghan wrote on Twitter Monday, naming the detainee as Benjamin Briere

The man, whose detention since May 2020 in Iran has been confirmed by Paris, also faces charges of spreading "propaganda against the system" of the Islamic republic, wrote Dehghan.

French media have reported Briere, aged 35, was a tourist travelling in a camper van who was arrested in a desert area near Iran's border with Turkmenistan.

Le Figaro daily has reported, without giving further details, an arrest "in the desert while [the person arrested was] using a drone".

"Benjamin Briere's defence plea for the two counts of espionage and propaganda against the system has taken place," wrote Dehghan.

"Charge of espionage [for] photographs of prohibited areas by this French tourist," the lawyer added in telegraphic style.

Dehghan -- who represents the Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah, currently under house arrest in Tehran -- could not immediately be reached for comment.

His tweet was accompanied by a photo of a young bearded man in an arid mountainous area, and another showing what appeared to be the same man jumping next to a motor home parked on a salt lake.

Briere was accused of "propaganda" for having asked online "why the Islamic veil is 'mandatory' in the Islamic Republic but 'optional' in other Muslim countries," wrote Dehghan.