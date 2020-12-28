UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Provided Ukraine With Report On Downed Passenger Jet Last Week - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:26 PM

Iran Provided Ukraine With Report on Downed Passenger Jet Last Week - Foreign Ministry

A report on the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 near Tehran had been made available to Kiev back on December 21, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday in response to Kiev complaining about the report's delay

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A report on the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 near Tehran had been made available to Kiev back on December 21, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday in response to Kiev complaining about the report's delay.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Iran was delaying providing Kiev with a report on findings of a technical investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian passenger jet near Tehran in the year's beginning.

"The Civil Aviation Organization [of Iran] prepared the report and sent it in an online format to the Ukrainian and other sides the same day I announced it [December 21]," Khatibzadeh said at a briefing, adding that translations of the report would also be presented to the sides soon.

The Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed almost immediately after takeoff from the Iranian capital on January 8.

All 176 people aboard were killed, including nationals of Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Three days later, Iran admitted that the jet had been mistakenly shot down by its armed forces, who mistook it for a hostile cruise missile. The crash took place amid an escalation of the confrontation between Iran and the United States following the assassination of prominent Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani by US troops, to which Iran responded by hitting US military bases in Iraq.

Later in January, the Iranian civil aviation authority said in a report that the jet had been downed by two medium-range surface-to-air missiles from the north. As part of the legal proceedings into the matter, six people were detained in Iran in June and three of them were later let go.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Iraq Germany Tehran Same Kiev United Kingdom United States Sweden January June December All From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

USFK to begin COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday

19 seconds ago

Sudan to deploy troops in Darfur after tribal clas ..

20 seconds ago

Distillery unearthed, five criminals held with dru ..

22 seconds ago

Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

24 seconds ago

17 missing after Russian fishing boat sinks in Arc ..

5 minutes ago

Mongolia reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.