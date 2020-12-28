Iran Provided Ukraine With Report on Downed Passenger Jet Last Week - Foreign Ministry

A report on the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 near Tehran had been made available to Kiev back on December 21, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday in response to Kiev complaining about the report's delay

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A report on the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 near Tehran had been made available to Kiev back on December 21, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday in response to Kiev complaining about the report's delay.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Iran was delaying providing Kiev with a report on findings of a technical investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian passenger jet near Tehran in the year's beginning.

"The Civil Aviation Organization [of Iran] prepared the report and sent it in an online format to the Ukrainian and other sides the same day I announced it [December 21]," Khatibzadeh said at a briefing, adding that translations of the report would also be presented to the sides soon.

The Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed almost immediately after takeoff from the Iranian capital on January 8.

All 176 people aboard were killed, including nationals of Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Three days later, Iran admitted that the jet had been mistakenly shot down by its armed forces, who mistook it for a hostile cruise missile. The crash took place amid an escalation of the confrontation between Iran and the United States following the assassination of prominent Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani by US troops, to which Iran responded by hitting US military bases in Iraq.

Later in January, the Iranian civil aviation authority said in a report that the jet had been downed by two medium-range surface-to-air missiles from the north. As part of the legal proceedings into the matter, six people were detained in Iran in June and three of them were later let go.