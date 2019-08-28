UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Publicly Hangs Murderer Of Friday Prayer Imam

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:43 PM

Iran publicly hangs murderer of Friday prayer imam

Iran on Wednesday hanged in public a man convicted of murdering the leader of main weekly prayers in the southern city of Kazeroun, state news agency IRNA said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Iran on Wednesday hanged in public a man convicted of murdering the leader of main weekly prayers in the southern city of Kazeroun, state news agency IRNA said.

Hamid Reza Derakhshandeh was executed at the scene where he killed the cleric on May 29, IRNA reported, citing the chief justice of Fars province, Kazem Mousavi.

Mohammad Khorsand suffered fatal injuries when attacked with a "cold weapon" while returning from a ceremony during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, IRNA said.

The cleric had been the leader of Friday prayers in Kazeroun, the capital of Fars province, since 2007.

After his arrest, Derakhshandeh stood trial and "confessed to the premeditated crime in the presence of judicial authorities", Mousavi was quoted as saying.

The death sentence was upheld by the supreme court and carried out after the cleric's family decided not to spare the life of the killer who refused to express regret, Fars news agency reported.

Under Iranian law, a murder victim's family can spare a convict's life by accepting blood money.

"Due to the sensitivity of the case and the public sentiments in this regard, efforts were made for the case to be investigated promptly," Mousavi said.

Imams who lead Friday prayers in Iran are appointed by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court Iran Man Lead Money May Muslim Family From Blood Weapon Ramadan

Recent Stories

Nearly 2 in 3 Pakistanis favor locally produced it ..

12 minutes ago

Abducted woman recovered in Multan

44 seconds ago

Mutual Co-operation must for clean and green Karac ..

46 seconds ago

Rs1500 million for two water supply schemes

48 seconds ago

24TH CNS Open Golf Championship 2019 Commences

33 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.