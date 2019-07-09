Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope EU Will 'Grow Backbone,' Honor Promises

Iran's move to scale up uranium enrichment activities in breach of the multilateral nuclear deal is nothing but a desperate warning call for European signatories to the accord to live up to their own obligations and finally resist US extraterritorial sanctions on trade with the Islamic republic, experts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Iran's move to scale up uranium enrichment activities in breach of the multilateral nuclear deal is nothing but a desperate warning call for European signatories to the accord to live up to their own obligations and finally resist US extraterritorial sanctions on trade with the Islamic republic, experts told Sputnik.

On Monday, Tehran announced that it had started enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. The same day, the Iranian statement was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The decision came as 60-day deadline that Tehran gave to Europe to ensure Iran's interests under the accord in light of US reinstated sanctions expired.

WARNING CALL FOR 'INTIMIDATED' EUROPE

According to experts, by gradually reducing its nuclear commitments, Iran seeks to send a strong signal to the JCPOA signatories that the fate of the deal depends not only on its own commitment to the accord but also its partners' readiness to protect the Islamic republic from US unilateral sanctions.

"[Iran] wants to tell the others or give warning to other sides that it wants to resolve and [revive] the nuclear deal, because the amounts of the reduction of the nuclear commitments in terms of the level of enrichment, which is not much higher - they have increased [it] from 3.67 percent to about less than 5 percent - this does not seem to be measure of significant change. But, in fact, it is type of warning to other sides to remove the sanctions," Abas Aslani, a visiting scholar at the Ankara-based Center for Middle East Strategic Studies and the editor-in-chief of the Iran Front Page news outlet, told Sputnik.

Mohammad Marandi, a professor at University of Tehran, in turn, notes that Iran's move came only after the US unilateral pullout and Europe's failure to provide Tehran with the promised economic incentives in return for keeping peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

"The Europeans and the Americans are in complete violation of the JCPOA. The Europeans are implementing American sanctions against Iran simply by not protecting their businesses, citizens, banks, major corporations, insurance companies. They all are too intimidated to work with Iran; European governments themselves are not buying Iranian oil, so they are in full violation," Marandi told Sputnik.

Iran, meanwhile, feels that a "one-sided deal is simply unsustainable," believing that it is very arrogant of Europe to expect Tehran to be in full compliance when they are "in full violation of the deal," according to the expert.

"In addition, the Iranians do not believe the European argument that they can't do anything, because by some calculations Europe's economy is larger than that of the United States, the European population is larger and the Russians and the Chinese do resist the American bullying, they continue to do trade with Iran. If the Russians and the Chinese can, then the European Union definitely can," he opined.

Europe, expert notes, could have easily joined efforts with Beijing and Moscow to resist sanctions but "Europeans want to have its cake and eat it too, they want to remain in Trump's good books."

With its bold steps, Iran therefore hopes that the Europeans will ultimately "grow a bit of a backbone" and "resist American bullying" just like Russia and China are already doing, the expert concludes.

Inderjeet Parmar, a professor of international politics of City, University of London, shares a similar view, suggesting that Iran is "basically trying to graduate the pressure" on Europe to make INSTEX, a trading system that core EU members set up to bypass US sanctions on Iran, actually effective.

US UNLIKELY TO BE 'STUPID ENOUGH' TO WAGE WAR

Reflecting on a possible US reaction to Iran's latest moves, Parmar doubted that the United States would dare to wage war on the Islamic republic.

"One [reason is that] - Iran is very powerful, and the downing of the drone, I think, quite surprised the American leadership and military, and, I think, there is a worry among them that it might be a very different kind of war compared with the Iraq war, for example," he said.

Secondly, the expert recalls, a full-blown conflict with Iran would run counter to US President Donald Trump's campaigning against Middle Eastern wars and military interventions and might "play badly" with his electorate in the run-up to the 2020 campaign.

The United States will therefore more likely to retain sanctions pressure and "possibly consider cyberattacks" on Iran's critical facilities and "even encourage" Israel to go for some kind of a "military strike" against Tehran, according to the expert.

Marandi from University of Tehran similarly believes that Washington will not resort to dragging itself into a direct military conflict with Iran, a country that, unlike US previous "victims," has "huge influence across the region, very powerful allies, competent military." He also pointed to the fact that such a war would backfire on the wider region, including the United States' oil-rich allies.

"The key oil and gas assets in the world are in the Gulf and if there is war, then these assets in the Persian Gulf would be destroyed which would lead to a global economic catastrophe and American forces would be driven out of the region by Iran's allies. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the Emirates would not last very long and then there would be millions of people streaming to Europe. It would lead to a global economic meltdown. Everyone would lose. It is highly unlikely that the Americans will be stupid enough to move in that direction, but of course nothing is impossible," Marandi said.

Reflecting on the prospects for the 2015 nuclear deal, Marandi expressed confidence that Iran would not go for its renegotiation.

"Iranians will not accept any change to the nuclear deal whatsoever. That's because they have been negotiating the current deal for years and even Iran didn't like the deal, they said they gave too much. If the Iranians were to accept changes, then it would be appeasing Trump. He would conclude that bullying and imposing sanctions achieves results. If Iran was to accept talks about the new deal because of the American sanctions, then it would encourage the Americans to constantly sanction Iran for new concessions," he argued.

The only condition that Iran could agree to talks with the United States, according to the expert, is if the latter returns to the nuclear deal implementation or at least stops impeding it as well as "make up for the damage" it had caused to Iran.

According to Aslani of Ankara-based Center for Middle East Strategic Studies, the fate of the nuclear deal, which he says is currently in "intensive care unit," will much depend on the remaining signatories to the deal, with Europe likely to finally try to do its best to save the deal.

"Europeans seemed to be thinking in the past that saving the nuclear deal was saving Iran, but, in fact, this is a deal or multilateral agreement, which is important for sides and countries in the world. Collapse or death of such an agreement can have lots of repercussions and consequences for many sides. It can have some impact in the region and beyond the region, and it can add to the tension in the region and bring escalation ...That's why they are trying their best to preserve the deal, and, I think, that is why they have not decided to trigger the snapback mechanism or dispute resolution mechanism that will end in the collapse of the deal," Aslani said.

His colleague from University of London, Parmar, agrees that Europe is unlikely to invoke the deal's dispute resolution mechanism, which will only further isolate Iran from the West and effectively let the United States, which actually created the crisis, "off the hook."

Seyed Ali Alavi, a teaching fellow in the Department of International Politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, in turn, pointed out that the JCPOA signatories should have triggered the dispute resolution mechanism back in May 2018, just after the US withdrawal, and "practically pressurise the White House to commit to its signature."