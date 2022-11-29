Iran, Qatar Discuss Regional, International Issues - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani held talks on Tuesday with Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi to discuss topical bilateral, regional and international issues, Iranian state-run news agency Fars reported, citing the Iranian diplomat

During the negotiations, Bagheri Kani told his Qatari counterpart that any state sharing Western political approaches and methods will be accused of violating human rights and supporting terrorism, as cited in the report.

In recent months, Iran has intensified efforts to boost cooperation with other middle Eastern countries, including Qatar. On October 14, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Qatar could become a platform for the export of Iranian goods to other countries, and on November 21, head of Iran's Power Generation and Transmission Company announced that Tehran is holding talks with Oman and Qatar on connecting power grids of the three countries using submarine cables.