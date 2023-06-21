UrduPoint.com

Iran, Qatar Discuss Trade Cooperation, Port Development - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday discussed trade cooperation and port development between the two countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday discussed trade cooperation and port development between the two countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"Welcoming the holding of a joint economic commission in the near term, as well as a meeting of specialized and technical delegations of the two countries, the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed hope that a change in economic and trade relations will happen between Iran and Qatar. He stressed the importance of developing the ports of both countries to increase the transfer of goods and passengers between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

The parties also discussed issues related to the release and exchange of prisoners, according to the statement.

Amirabdollahian called on the Qatari side to develop dialogue and cooperation between the eight countries of the Persian Gulf in order "to create a collective mechanism for ensuring common interests and security" in the region. Top Iranian diplomat also highly appreciated the efforts and initiatives of Qatar to assist in solving regional problems, emphasizing Iran's continued support for Qatar's constructive actions in this direction, the statement said.

On June 14, Iranian Central Bank governor Mohammad Reza Farzin visited Qatar and met with the country's senior banking officials to discuss monetary, banking and economic cooperation.

