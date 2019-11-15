Iran has introduced quotas for the retail sales of gasoline and increased its prices, which will go into effect on Friday, the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company said in a statement

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Iran has introduced quotas for the retail sales of gasoline and increased its prices , which will go into effect on Friday, the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company said in a statement.

The move envisages that owners of private cars will be able to purchase 60 liters (13.2 gallons) of gasoline per month, while owners of dual-fuel cars will be able to purchase 30 liters. A separate quota is also provided for taxi drivers they can use 400 liters of gasoline. A quota for motorcyclists is set at 25 liters, and there are also quotas for trucks and ambulances, according to the statement.

At the same time, the price for a liter of gasoline within the quota doubled to 15,000 Iranian rials per liter (about $0.36). Each additional liter of gasoline beyond the quota costs 30,000 rials per liter.

In February, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said that Iran's gasoline production had grown over 100 percent since 2013, adding that the country could have even become a petrol exporter, but was currently accumulating reserves of the product.