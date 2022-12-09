UrduPoint.com

Iran Ranks First Globally In Drug Detection - Drug Control Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Iran Ranks First Globally in Drug Detection - Drug Control Headquarters

Iran is the world's leader in terms of the volume of drugs detected in the country, accounting for 90% of detected opium and over 50% of morphine globally, Secretary General of the Iranian Drug Control Headquarters Eskandar Momeni said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Iran is the world's leader in terms of the volume of drugs detected in the country, accounting for 90% of detected opium and over 50% of morphine globally, Secretary General of the Iranian Drug Control Headquarters Eskandar Momeni said on Friday.

"According to the official UN report, Iran is ranked first in the world in the area of drug detection... Over 90% of the world's detected opium, almost 50% of morphine and around 27% of heroine are found in Iran," Momeni was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Mehr.

The Iranian official also noted that Tehran has been closely cooperating with other countries, including Bulgaria, Romania, on drug control by signing a number of memorandums of mutual understanding on this matter.

Momeni added that Iran has had an intensive exchange with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime since the parties signed an agreement on preventing and fighting the methamphetamine trade and other drugs earlier in the year.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exchange Iran Drugs Tehran Bulgaria Romania Agreement

Recent Stories

White House Says US to Stay Vigilant About Viktor ..

White House Says US to Stay Vigilant About Viktor Bout's Activities

2 minutes ago
 Putin on Griner-Bout Exchange: FSB Achieved Result ..

Putin on Griner-Bout Exchange: FSB Achieved Result, Intelligence Service Contact ..

2 minutes ago
 Cyber Counter Terrorism International Conference C ..

Cyber Counter Terrorism International Conference Concludes with Several Recommen ..

2 minutes ago
 MPAs meet CM

MPAs meet CM

2 minutes ago
 Alternative traffic plan for MM Alam Road remodeli ..

Alternative traffic plan for MM Alam Road remodeling

12 minutes ago
 Austrian Justice Minister Thanks Berlin for Effort ..

Austrian Justice Minister Thanks Berlin for Efforts to Foil Coup Plot in Germany

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.