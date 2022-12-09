Iran Ranks First Globally in Drug Detection - Drug Control Headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Iran is the world's leader in terms of the volume of drugs detected in the country, accounting for 90% of detected opium and over 50% of morphine globally, Secretary General of the Iranian Drug Control Headquarters Eskandar Momeni said on Friday.

"According to the official UN report, Iran is ranked first in the world in the area of drug detection... Over 90% of the world's detected opium, almost 50% of morphine and around 27% of heroine are found in Iran," Momeni was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Mehr.

The Iranian official also noted that Tehran has been closely cooperating with other countries, including Bulgaria, Romania, on drug control by signing a number of memorandums of mutual understanding on this matter.

Momeni added that Iran has had an intensive exchange with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime since the parties signed an agreement on preventing and fighting the methamphetamine trade and other drugs earlier in the year.