Iran Ready for 5+1 Format Talks on Nuclear Deal Once US Lifts Sanctions - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran is ready to immediately take part in 5+1 format talks on the nuclear deal but only after Washington lifts sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on Frida

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Iran is ready to immediately take part in 5+1 format talks on the nuclear deal but only after Washington lifts sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

The 5+1 group of countries comprises China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"We have said openly that we are ready for negotiations, but not amid sanctions and pressure. I've been asked, when are you ready to do it, and I have answered that I'm ready to take part in a 5+1 meeting even in just one hour, but a proper atmosphere should be created prior to that," Rouhani said, as aired by Iranian broadcasters.