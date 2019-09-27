UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Ready For 5+1 Format Talks On Nuclear Deal Once US Lifts Sanctions - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:22 PM

Iran Ready for 5+1 Format Talks on Nuclear Deal Once US Lifts Sanctions - President

Iran is ready to immediately take part in 5+1 format talks on the nuclear deal but only after Washington lifts sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on Frida

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Iran is ready to immediately take part in 5+1 format talks on the nuclear deal but only after Washington lifts sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

The 5+1 group of countries comprises China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"We have said openly that we are ready for negotiations, but not amid sanctions and pressure. I've been asked, when are you ready to do it, and I have answered that I'm ready to take part in a 5+1 meeting even in just one hour, but a proper atmosphere should be created prior to that," Rouhani said, as aired by Iranian broadcasters.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France Germany United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Multan

4 minutes ago

9 lac websites blocked for containing blasphemous, ..

4 minutes ago

Court issues bailable arrest warrants of Rabi Pir ..

4 minutes ago

Dengue awareness seminar held

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

20 minutes ago

Russia Regrets Zelenskyy's Inaction Instead of Don ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.