Iran Ready for Next 2 Steps in Abandoning JCPOA Commitments - Atomic Energy Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has many options its could choose from as its third and forth steps in abandoning the nation's commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Wednesday.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that his country was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set in the JCPOA. This constituted Tehran's second step in partially discontinuing its nuclear obligations. Araghchi also stressed that Iran would go on gradually abandoning its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

"We are not the ones who make decisions.

We execute them, but we do have various options for the third and the forth steps," Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

He also stated that these options may imply further increases in the uranium enrichment level, the use of new equipment or more centrifuges.

On May 8, 2018, Washington fully withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories � France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union � 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.