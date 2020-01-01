UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Ready For Talks With US If Washington Returns To 'Starting Point' In JCPOA - Rouhani

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:24 PM

Iran Ready For Talks With US If Washington Returns to 'Starting Point' in JCPOA - Rouhani

Tehran is ready to resume talks with the United States, once the latter returns to the starting point in the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Tehran is ready to resume talks with the United States, once the latter returns to the starting point in the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"As soon as they [US] abandon the wrong path, as soon as they return to the point from which they have created a new conspiracy [against Iran], we are ready for negotiations, but on condition that we return to the starting point," Rouhani said as broadcast by the Iranian state television.

The president added that the US attempts to make Iran "surrender" were in vain.

The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal was signed between Iran and the so-called P5+1 countries, comprising Russia, China, France, the UK, the US plus Germany.

The European Union is also a signatory of the deal that requires the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves, in return for sanctions relief.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran began gradually abandoning its commitments under the deal. All remaining signatories, including Russia, have meanwhile reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions.

Related Topics

UK Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United States May 2018 TV All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts product ..

33 seconds ago

1186 teams constituted to vaccinate 403,398 childr ..

14 minutes ago

How You Can Get Creative with the new HUAWEI Y9s

49 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Anti- ..

14 minutes ago

Angolan ex-president's daughter denies graft alleg ..

51 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) starts vehicles to ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.