Iran Ready For Talks With US If Washington Returns to 'Starting Point' in JCPOA - Rouhani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Tehran is ready to resume talks with the United States, once the latter returns to the starting point in the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"As soon as they [US] abandon the wrong path, as soon as they return to the point from which they have created a new conspiracy [against Iran], we are ready for negotiations, but on condition that we return to the starting point," Rouhani said as broadcast by the Iranian state television.

The president added that the US attempts to make Iran "surrender" were in vain.

The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal was signed between Iran and the so-called P5+1 countries, comprising Russia, China, France, the UK, the US plus Germany.

The European Union is also a signatory of the deal that requires the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves, in return for sanctions relief.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran began gradually abandoning its commitments under the deal. All remaining signatories, including Russia, have meanwhile reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions.