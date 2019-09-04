UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Ready To Advance Nuclear Program With 3rd Round Of JCPOA Disengagements - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:51 PM

Iran Ready to Advance Nuclear Program With 3rd Round of JCPOA Disengagements - President

Iran is prepared to proceed with the third round of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the coming days as the European signatories have failed to honor their commitments to save the deal by the September 7 deadline, and these new measures will significantly speed up Tehran's nuclear development, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Iran is prepared to proceed with the third round of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the coming days as the European signatories have failed to honor their commitments to save the deal by the September 7 deadline, and these new measures will significantly speed up Tehran's nuclear development, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"The third step may not be striking in appearance, but it is of an extremely important nature, and will considerably accelerate the activities of the country's nuclear energy organization," Rouhani said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

He added that in his opinion "this step is the most important one that we will take, and its impacts will be extraordinarily huge."

Rouhani expressed doubt that Tehran would hear back from the European JCPOA signatories by September 7 and said that his country would proceed with the third round of disengagement in the coming days.

"Europe has another two-month deadline for negotiations, agreement, and a return to its commitments," he added.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran and six world powers - the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Russia, France and Germany - in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the deal and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran. In May of this year, Iran announced the decision to steadily abandon its own JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

Iran's first step was to increase its enriched uranium stockpile beyond the 300 kilograms limit (661 Pounds) set by the JCPOA and the second was to begin enriching uranium beyond the allowed 3.67 percent level starting from July 7.

Related Topics

World Exchange Exports Iran Russia Europe China Nuclear France Oil Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States May July September 2015 2018 From Agreement

