Iran Ready To Assist Lebanon After Devastating Blast In Beirut - Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Iran is ready to provide assistance to Lebanon in the wake of the powerful explosion that rocked the port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon. As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary. Stay strong, Lebanon," Zarif tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a powerful explosion hit the port of Beirut. It began as a short bang, five minutes later white and black smoke emerged and then a powerful blast followed, launching a heavy stream of red smoke into the air.

Preliminary reports suggest hundreds of people were wounded and 10 were killed as the explosion wave reached buildings miles away from the epicenter. The efforts to extinguish the fire are still underway. Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud has compared the scope of the incident to the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

The Lebanese authorities have ruled out the initial reports that the blast was caused by a fire at a fireworks warehouse near the port. Israel has denied having anything to do with the incident.

President Michel Aoun will convene an emergency meeting of the Supreme Defense Council later in the day.

