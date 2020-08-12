UrduPoint.com
Iran Ready To Assist Lebanon In Rebuilding Destroyed Beirut Port - Rouhani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:09 PM

Iran is ready to help Lebanon in rebuilding the Beirut port, which was destroyed following a massive explosion that hit the area last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Iran is ready to help Lebanon in rebuilding the Beirut port, which was destroyed following a massive explosion that hit the area last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

The president said that it is time to assist Lebanon instead of using the situation for opportunistic purposes. Rouhani added that Iran has already provided medical aid and was ready to do more.

"During a phone conversation with the Lebanese president [Michel Aoun], I gave my word � if they need something, they should say it and we will help them, even in the restoration of the port. We are ready to help," Rouhani said at a government session, as broadcast on Iranian television.

The Beirut disaster has prompted public outcry and major protests in the country, which resulted in the resignation of the government.

The Iranian president added that Lebanon needed unity, calmness and support.

The powerful blast killed over 170 people and injured thousands more on August 4. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Multiple countries and international organizations have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.

