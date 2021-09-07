Iran Ready to Attack Terrorists in Northern Iraq If Necessary - Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Iran is not going to tolerate the increasing activity of terrorist groups in the north of neighboring Iraq and determined to attack them if its borders are threatened, Mohammad Pakpour, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ground forces commander, said on Monday.

The remark by Brig. Gen. Pakpour was prompted by rising activity of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq's northern Kirkuk governorate. On Sunday, the terrorists killed 12 in an attack on the Federal police in the village of Tal al-Steih.

"Given the growing threat from terrorist and armed groups in Kurdistan, in northern Iraq, as well as growing instability at the Iranian border, I declare that Iran will not tolerate it and will give a necessary and strong response .

.. Do not turn your territory into the arena for terrorists ... I reiterate, in case of necessity, we [Iran] will attack," Pakpour told the national IRIB broadcaster.

In late 2017, the Iraqi authorities claimed victory over the IS in the country. However, the Iraqi army keeps carrying out raids against the militants and "sleeper cells" of terrorist groups nationwide.