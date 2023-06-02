Iran Ready to Cooperate With Friendly Nations in Training Drone Operators - Air Force

UrduPoint.com

Iran is ready to cooperate with friendly countries in training operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including as part of the educational program of the Iranian air force's military academy, Iranian air force Commander Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi said on Friday

"An UAV faculty was established at the Shahid Sattari University of Aeronautical Engineering, and we have been training (drone) operators for several years ... And we have announced to friendly countries that we are ready to cooperate with them in this field," Vahedi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian air force commander added that Tehran was in the process of developing UAVs undetectable for enemy radiolocation systems, the report said.

Iran has been manufacturing UAVs since the 1980s, but the issue became a subject of public focus last year after Western countries accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for the alleged use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations. Despite this fact, in February 2023, the European Union introduced sanctions against "individuals in Iran who are involved in the elaboration of drones and components supporting Russia's military." The bloc also mulled the possibility of including Iran's drone operators in the sanctions list.

