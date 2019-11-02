UrduPoint.com
Iran Ready To Counter Challenges To Global Commercial Shipping - First Vice President

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:02 PM

Iran is willing to combat challenges to global commercial shipping, despite a spree of claims about the country circumventing freedom of navigation principles, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Saturday, stressing that these laws should also respect the Islamic republic's sovereignty

The statement was made at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government Council in Tashkent. Iran is an observer nation in the organization, which brings together China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as full-fledged member states.

"[As for] the laws that regulate maritime shipping ... it is necessary to respect the sovereignty of Iran. Sometimes, for example, Iran is accused of not honoring freedom of navigation rules. This issue has been repeatedly raised at the UN General Assembly. We are still committed to peace, stability and collective peace and are ready to counter global challenges to commercial shipping. We are ready to cooperate with all international and regional organizations on this matter," Jahangiri said.

He noted that the transportation of Iranian goods should also be based on non-discriminatory principles.

Iran, he went on, is geographically located in such a way that it could serve as a transit point for goods and cargoes shipped through the SCO territory.

"Such a strategic position will prop up sustainable development and economic integration of our region in the best way through investments and various transport corridors, such as the North-South, the Persian Gulf or the Black Sea. We are focused on the development of the port of Chabahar. And, definitely, we are also ready to participate in land corridors," the politician said.

Jahangiri recalled that Iran had already signed a maritime shipping agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, which, he says, had served as a good basis for the development of the country's transport sector.

He reiterated that Iran was a champion of free trade and free movement of goods and services.

