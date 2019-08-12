UrduPoint.com
Iran Ready To Develop Relations With Neighboring Countries - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday at a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, that Tehran was ready to develop relations with all neighboring countries.

"During his meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Zarif confirmed his intention to develop relations with all neighbors," Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, citing the relationship of Qatar and Iran as a model for ties with other regional states.

The Emir of Qatar emphasized the need to create close brotherly relations with the countries of the region and noted the joint efforts of Doha and Tehran to resolve regional problems, as well as Qatari-Iranian consultations on regional and international issues.

On Sunday, Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed with Zarif ways to strengthen relations between the countries and other issues of common interest.

The meetings took place amid US-Iranian tensions. Washington quit Iran's nuclear deal last year and has since reimposed sanctions on the country.

