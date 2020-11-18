Iran Ready to Discuss How US Can Return to Nuclear Deal - Foreign Minister Zarif

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Tehran is ready to discuss how Washington can return to the deal on the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Iran has repeatedly stated that it is ready to negotiate with the United States only within the framework of the nuclear deal and only with the participation of other countries, demanding for this the return to the agreement, the lifting of sanctions, compensation for damage and additional obligations that Washington would not withdraw from the agreement again.

"If the United States wants to become a participant of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the membership in which was rejected by [incumbent US President Donald] Trump, we are ready to discuss how the United States can join the JCPOA," Zarif told Iran newspaper.