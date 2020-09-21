Iran Ready To Exchange All Prisoners With US - Foreign Minister
Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:31 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Tehran is prepared to exchange all prisoners with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.
"We are ready to exchange all prisoners, period," Zarif said during a Council on Foreign Relations event.