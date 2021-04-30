Iran Ready to Facilitate Tajik-Kyrgyz Talks on Border Dispute - State Media

Iran is monitoring the situation on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border and is ready to help the governments of the two countries de-escalate the tensions, the state-run IRNA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Iran is monitoring the situation on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border and is ready to help the governments of the two countries de-escalate the tensions, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

"Iran is watching the news on clashes on the border between two brotherly countries of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan which with concern," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The diplomat added that Tehran was ready to facilitate the talks on the border dispute.

"Appreciating urgent measures taken by the heads of both countries to stop clashes, Iran is confident that the talks between two nations would lead to peaceful settlement of border disputes," Khatibzadeh noted.

The armed confrontation in border areas of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan erupted late on Wednesday, leaving dozens of people dead and more than 150 others injured on both sides before a truce was declared the next day.